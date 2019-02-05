Popular email client Newton Mail makes surprise return to App Store following summer shut down

On August 7, CloudMagic CEO Rohit Nadhani announced that the company’s popular Newton Mail app would be shutting down come September. Users who paid the annual $99 subscription fee would be refunded, and the app would be no longer. Fortunately though, that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer, as the app has been updated and is back in the iOS App Store with an annual price of $49.

The developer’s release notes say it best,

We are thrilled to be back. If you still have your Newton account, just log in using your Newton username and password.

Newton Mail offered a number of unique features which justified the recurring subscription nature of the app to many, such as recap, universal read receipts, undo sent mail, two-factor authentication and more.

Immediately, past Newton Mail users took to Twitter to express joy at the apps return.

Newton Mail is back. What a good news to start your day. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 5, 2019

The full feature list can be found on the App Store page directly, right here. Users interested in the app can sign up for a 14-day free trial before being prompted to commit to the $49 annual subscription.

Were you a Newton Mail user? Are you excited about the app’s surprise return? Let us know in the comments section down below!

