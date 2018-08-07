Newton Mail app shutting down September 25, service offering partial refunds

Sad day for those of us who use and love CloudMagic’s Newton mail client. The client, which is currently available on iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android, announced today that it will be killing the app soon.

Rohit Nadhani, CloudMagic’s Founder and CEO, broke the news on its official blog, noting that Newton will be shutting down on September 25, 2018.

We launched CloudMagic in 2013, which instantly became one of the breakout email apps across platforms, with love and support from over 4 million users. Later in 2016, we (re)launched a subscription-based premium email app called Newton, and over 40,000 paid subscribers signed up and have been our loyal users since. We want to say a big THANK YOU to all our users. Words cannot express our gratitude for all of you.

The company says that while it would love to keep the application afloat, the premium mail application market is simply not there. Newton was facing up against high-quality free apps from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Apple.

To prepare for the death of the application, Newton will no longer be accepting new sign-ups for its app, and monthly subscriptions will not be renewed effective immediately. Users who are on a yearly subscription will be refunded on a pro-rata basis. The company will be working with both Apple and Google to get partial refunds back to its users. An update on pro-rata refunds will be announced no later than September 18, 2018.

It’s worth noting that CloudMagic, the company behind Newton will not be going away. The company will continue to operate and work on new and innovative projects.

To our users, we sincerely thank you. You are the reason we worked tirelessly to create the best email experience. To the press, critics and partners, we are eternally grateful for all the support and valuable feedback that has helped us improve Newton over these years. We hope to cross paths again in the future.

As a proud user and supporter of Newton, it’s hard to see Newton go. It was a cross-platform application that offered new and innovative features at a fair and reasonable price. I am at a loss for words and am unsure where I’ll be going next for my email needs as I’ve tried other clients in the past. I will greatly miss Newton when it’s gone. RIP Newton.

