Popular macOS utility Homebrew now officially supports Apple Silicon

- Feb. 5th 2021 8:38 am PT

One of the most popular macOS utilities has been updated with Apple Silicon support today. The macOS package management system Homebrew now officially supports Apple Silicon installations.

Homebrew worked on Apple Silicon prior to today’s announcement, but with some limitations and other issues. Now, Apple Silicon installation is officially supported. Here are the details:

Apple Silicon is now officially supported for installations in /opt/homebrew. formulae.brew.sh formula pages indicate for which platforms bottles (binary packages) are provided and therefore whether they are supported by Homebrew. Homebrew doesn’t (yet) provide bottles for all packages on Apple Silicon that we do on Intel x86_64 but we welcome your help in doing so. Rosetta 2 on Apple Silicon still provides support for Intel x86_64 in /usr/local.

Homebrew worked with the folks at MacStadium and Apple to make this migration:

Thanks to all our hard-working maintainers, contributors, sponsors and supporters for getting us this far. Particular thanks on Homebrew 3.0.0 go to MacStadium and Apple for providing us with a lot of Apple Silicon hardware and Cassidy from Apple for helping us in many ways with this migration. Enjoy using Homebrew.

For those unfamiliar, HomeBrew brands itself as “the missing package manager for macOS.” It allows users to easily install free and open-source macOS software using the Terminal.

You can learn more about Homebrew and how it works via its website right here.

