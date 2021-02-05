Here’s what iPhone ringtones sound like as perfectly re-created a cappella [Video]

With over a billion iPhones in the hands of customers, the smartphone’s ringtones and sound effects have become well-known all around the world. Now a sharp a cappella group has impressively covered some of the most popular iPhone ringtones with amazing accuracy in a new video.

Spotted by the Verge, South Korean a capella group Maytree posted a really fun performance of iPhone sounds to its YouTube channel today.

The one-minute run through some of the most recognized iPhone sounds is a follow-up to the same for Windows sounds from back in January.

Maytree hits the iPhone default Opening, Marimba, charging sound effect, Silk, Timba, Strum, Alarm (personal fav 😂) and more, and ends with a spot-on Lock Screen sound effect.

Check out the full video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: