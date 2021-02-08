Looking for the right USB-C dock can be tricky if you don’t want to spend several hundred dollars on a Thunderbolt dock but want to make sure you get all the connectivity and power you need. iVANKY offers a compelling solution with its affordable and versatile 12-in-1 Dual USB-C Docking Station. Get the iVANKY 12-in-1 Dual USB-C Docking Station for $99 (Reg. $149) for a limited time. Head below for a closer look:

The iVANKY 12-in-1 Dual USB-C Docking Station takes advantage of both USB-C ports on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro to offer almost any port you’ll need including support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz. This dock is aimed at photographers, videographers, those in IT, and anyone whose needs go beyond the basic USB-C hubs and docks on the market.

Last year, iVANKY debuted this popular dock on Kickstarter and raised 5x the funding it was looking for before delivering it to backers. Now it’s been updated to be specifically optimized for MacBook users.

Here’s all the I/O you’re getting with this convenient USB-C dock:

2 x HDMI (support for 4K @ 60Hz with HDR, 4K @ 30Hz, and 1080p @ 60Hz – dual 4K @ 60Hz limited to 2017 and later 15/16-inch MacBook Pro models)

96W pass-through charging to power any MacBook

2 x USB-C 3.0 (up to 5Gbps data speeds, 1 PD with 18W output, 1 with 5W output)

4 x USB 3.0 (up to 5Gbps data speeds, 5W output)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (1000/100/10 Mbps)

1 x SD card slot

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio





Since the iVANKY 12-in-1 Dual USB-C Docking Station was specifically designed for MacBook Pro and Air, it features plug-and-play functionality – no drivers to install. And like Thunderbolt 3, this USB-C dock features support for extended desktop, video mirroring, and closed-display modes with external displays.

The power output of the iVANKY 12-in-1 Docking Station offers a maximum 180W which means you can charge any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro at full speed while also fast-charging your iPhone, no matter how many peripherals you’re using.

With the dual HDMI ports, you can power dual 4K displays with the 2016 and later 13-inch MacBook Pro, 2018 and later MacBook Air, 2016 and later 15-inch MacBook Pro, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For dual 4K display support at 60Hz, you’ll need a 2017 and later 15/16-inch MacBook Pro. Keep in mind the new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro only officially support 1 external display.





Limited-time deal for 9to5Mac readers

The iVANKY 12-in-1 Dual USB-C Docking Station normally retails for $149, but for a limited time, you can pick up this MacBook Air/Pro dock for just $99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: