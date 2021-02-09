Apple and Prepear reach an agreement on pear-shaped logo trademark

Apple decided to take legal action against a company called Prepear in August 2020 because the company has a pear-shaped logo, which Apple claims is very similar to its own logo — although Prepear has nothing to do with technology. Today, however, both companies have reached an agreement, and Apple will let Prepear use the fruit logo with a subtle change.

Prepear is a spin-off of the Super Healthy Kids service, and it offers healthy recipes and a digital grocery list through a mobile app. Apple opposed Prepear’s trademark because its logo is an outline of a pear with a leaf, which Apple believed to be a copy of its classic logo that can be found today on billions of devices around the world.

A new application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trial and Appeals Committee revealed that both companies were negotiating a settlement, so the trial process was suspended for 30 days. As reported by The Verge, Apple finally let Prepear use the pear-shaped logo

New document fillings at the USPTO show that Apple has already consented to the settlement, which was later confirmed by the Prepear co-founder Russ Monson. Monson told the report that the only request to have the logo approved was to change the leaf drawn.

The app’s website already has the new logo, and it will be added to other platforms in the coming weeks. Prior to that, a petition at Change.org asking Apple to “Save the Pear” got almost 270,000 signatures.

Apple hasn’t discussed the decision so far.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: