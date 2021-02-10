Deals: Anker iPhone accessory sale from $9, Apple Pro Display XDR $275 off, more

Wednesday’s best deals are headlined by Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $9, a rare discount on Pro Display XDR at $275 off, and a new all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Charger at $34. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone gear from $9

Anker is back today with its latest Amazon sale and discounting a selection of charging accessories, speakers, and more. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C PD Charger at $32. Down from its $38 going rate, today’s offer is good for the lowest we’ve seen since October and marks the second-best price to date.

PowerPort Atom III delivers a 2-port design that’s centered around a 45W USB-C output and supplemented by a 15 USB-A slot. So whether you need to refuel a smartphone, tablet, or computer alongside earbuds and other accessories, this USB-C PD charger is up to the task. Plus, it’s more compact than other models on the market thanks to relying on GaN technology.

Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR now $275 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR for $4,724. Usually fetching $4,999, today’s offer amounts to $275 in savings, beats our previous mention by $125, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. This is also one of the first notable price cut since September. Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion.

Apple MagSafe Charger falls to its lowest price yet at $34

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $34. Down from $39, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released iPhone 12 accessory, beats our previous mention by $2, and a new all-time low. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable.

