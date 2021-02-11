Apple files M1 Macs in Bluetooth database, mysterious ‘B2002’ still listed

Apple has filed its latest M1 Macs in the Bluetooth SIG database this week. This includes the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro — but a mysterious “B2002” device remains in the database, and it’s unclear what it could be.

Apple first filed this mysterious “B2002” device, which is labeled in the “Personal Computer” category, back in October. At the time, it was speculated that it could be a new M1 Mac or Apple Silicon Mac of some sort.

As spotted by MacRumors today, Apple has filed its three latest M1 Macs with the Bluetooth SIG, and the “B2002” is still listed separately with a “TBD” model number. Despite the initial speculation, this means the “B2002” device is not one of the first M1 Macs. There are also separate Bluetooth database listings for things like the iPhone 12, HomePod mini, AirPods Max, and the various iPad models.

The MacRumors report points out that Apple does occasionally file components separately in the Bluetooth SIG database, such as the H1 chip that’s used in AirPods.

In addition to entire products, Apple does occasionally file components in the Bluetooth SIG database, such as the H1 chip in the second-generation AirPods and the W2 chip in the Apple Watch Series 3. The “TBD” listing has a “Controller Subsystem + Host + Profile” description, so it is possible that it refers to the M1 chip or another component in the M1 Macs and simply has yet to be updated to reflect that, but it remains to be seen.

Now that it’s been ruled out that the “B2002” device is one of the debut M1 Macs, it’s anyone’s guess as to what it could end up being. Apple first filed the listing on October 22, 2020, and there are multiple products still in the pipeline, including AirTags, a new Apple TV, and refreshed AirPods.

Do you have any guesses? Let us know down in the comments!

