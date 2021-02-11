PopSockets introduces new ‘PopMount 2 Photo’ to help with iPhone photography

PopSockets has introduced a new PopMount 2 Photo accessory for iPhone users with PopGrips. The accessory is available to order today, and it’s designed to give PopGrip users an easy way to stabilize their iPhone for photography and video.

For those unfamiliar, PopSockets and PopGrips are integral iPhone accessories for many people. You attach one to the back of your iPhone, and you have a built-in handle that makes the device easier to hold. As iPhones have gotten bigger and bigger, these accessories have become more important.

As you can see from the image above, the new PopMount 2 Photo slides around a PopGrip to give users an easy way to hold their iPhone by essentially attaching a handle to it. The PopMount 2 Photo is designed so that you can be ready to take photos and videos with a moment’s notice, the company says.

The PopMount 2 Photo can also attach to a mount as well, so you can easily attach your iPhone to a tripod or similar accessories.

This is the latest expansion of the PopMount line of accessories that PopSockets has sold. For example, one previous iteration, which is still available, is designed to attach to a PopGrip and serve as a vent mount in your car.

The PopMount Photo is available to order today for $15, but you’ll have to make sure you have a PopGrip as well to use it. The company has also teased that it has new MagSafe-compatible accessories coming soon as well.







