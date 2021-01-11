PopSockets reveals new MagSafe-compatible PopGrips for iPhone 12, more

PopSockets is embracing the iPhone 12’s new MagSafe functionality with a handful of new accessories. Leading the way today is the PopGrip for MagSafe, which is a grip that attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12.

For those unfamiliar, PopSockets and PopGrips are integral iPhone accessories for many people. You simply attach one to the back of your iPhone, and you have a built-in handle that makes the device easier to hold. As iPhones have gotten bigger and bigger, these accessories have become more important accessories.

In total, PopSockets has announced five new categories of accessories for iPhone 12 users with MagSafe. First and foremost is the PopGrip for MagSafe, which attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12 devices.

In the past, PopGrips have largely relied adhesive to attach to iPhones and cases, but this time PopSockets is embracing the new MagSafe standard to make the process of adding and removing PopGrips significantly easier.

The PopGrip for MagSafe attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12 devices and features a no-slip rubber bottom and a swappable top. This grip is compatible with PopSockets PopMount 2 phone mounts, including PopMount 2 for MagSafe.

Next up is the PopWallet+ for MagSafe, which allows users users to carry up to three cards on the back of their phone and features an integrated grip. Here’s how PopSockets describes the accessory:

The PopWallet+ for MagSafe attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12 devices. The integrated elastic sock enables users to access their cards without removing the wallet from their device, and the product includes a shield to protect credit cards from magnetic damage. The integrated grip twists off easily for switching up one’s style or functionality.

PopSockets has also announced a new PopMount for MagSafe lineup, including the PopMount for MagSafe Multi-Surface and PopMount for MagSafe Car Vent. These solutions will attach magnetically to the iPhone 12 and give users “freedom to mount their devices at home and on-the-go.”

Finally, the company has also unveiled a new PopGrip Slide Stretch, which features expanding arms that attach mechanically to the sides of most phone cases, including most iPhone 12 cases. “Users can slide this grip toward the bottom of their devices to serve as a portrait stand and also to attach MagSafe accessories without removing the grip,” the company explains.

There will also be a version of the PopGrip Slide specifically designed for the iPhone 12 with Apple Silicone cases.

Availability is as follows:

The PopGrip for MagSafe will launch in Spring 2021

The PopWallet+ for MagSafe will launch in Spring 2021

The PopMount for MagSafe line, starting with PopMount for MagSafe Multi-Surface and PopMount for MagSafe Car Vent, will launch in Summer 2021

The PopGrip Slide Stretch will launch March 21st on PopSockets.com and in select Target locations nationwide, followed soon thereafter by a broader launch

The PopGrip Slide will launch May 1st on PopSockets.com and in Apple stores

You can learn more about PopSockets on their website. Are you a PopSockets user who has been waiting for MagSafe integration? Let us know down in the comments!

