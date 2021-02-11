You can now watch the full Reddit AMA with ‘Servant’ producer M. Night Shyamalan on YouTube

Earlier this week, Apple announced the first Ask Me Anything on Reddit with producer M. Night Shyamalan, who is behind the Apple TV+ original series “Servant.” Following the Reddit AMA this Thursday, you can now watch the full video of Shyamalan answering questions on YouTube.

Reddit AMA with Shyamalan was held on February 11 at 12 PM ET, but if you weren’t able to interact with him or watch the AMA live, the full video is now available on YouTube. Although the Ask Me Anything section was focused on “Servant,” the producer also answered some questions about his personal life, such as his journey as an immigrant from India to the US.

During the AMA, Shyamalan also said that he was really excited to be working with Apple and praised the Apple TV+ team for the “lovely and gracious” way they gave feedback on the show’s script.

I remember that the day we went into the Apple meeting, I got out the car and I was like “please let this go well, this is the one that I wanted to.” And Apple was so lovely and gracious, and said wonderful things about my previous storytelling and about the scripts. And when I walked in the parking lot, I turned my agent and I was like ‘that’s it, I want to be part of that.”

Servant tells the story of Leanne, a nanny who was hired by Dorothy and Sean Turner to take care of a baby who is actually a doll. The show features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint — and you can watch all episodes from season one and the new ones from season two on Apple TV+.

