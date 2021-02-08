Join ‘Servant’ producer M. Night Shyamalan for a Reddit AMA on Thursday

If you are a fan of the Apple Original show “Servant,” you will soon be able to join the producer M. Night Shyamalan in his very first Ask Me Anything on Reddit. Shyamalan will answer questions about the show and the horror genre on Thursday, February 11.

The announcement was made on Servant’s official Twitter profile. The Reddit AMA with M. Night Shyamalan comes one day before the premiere of episode 5 for the second season of Servant and also follows episode 4, which was directed by Shyamalan himself.

Servant, which is directed by M. Night Shyamalan, features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. The show tells the story of Leanne, a nanny who was hired by Dorothy and Sean Turner to take care of a baby who is actually a doll.

During the second season, Servant explores supernatural events related to Leanne and how Dorothy has been dealing with what happened in the first season finale. According to a recent report, Servant’s second season premiere on Apple TV+ registered more than twice the audience when compared to the first season.

Apple confirmed last December that Servant has been renewed for a third season, although the company hasn’t discussed when this new season will premiere or what will happen in future episodes.

This Thursday, @MNightShyamalan will host his first-ever Reddit AMA. From directing this week’s episode of #Servant to the entire horror genre, you can join at 12:00PM ET and ask him anything. pic.twitter.com/DH1TN2cub1 — Servant (@Servant) February 8, 2021

Mark on your calendar or add a reminder: Reddit AMA with Shyamalan will be held on February 11 at 12:00PM ET. Apple TV+ subscribers can now watch the first season of Servant and the new episodes of the second season as well.

