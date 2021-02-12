Canon launches ‘Photo Culling’ iPhone app to intelligently keep your best photos and delete the rest

Canon is out with its take on a duplicate photo removal tool for specifically made for iPhone. But this one goes beyond just a duplicate finder. The idea with the new Photo Culling app is to use AI to easily find and keep your best photos while being able to quickly delete the rest.

iPhone cameras keep getting better and that means it’s easier and easier for your photo library to rapidly grow. Canon is throwing its hat into the image organization ring with its new Photo Culling iPhone app to offer a smart solution to cleaning up your photo library.

Photo Culling’s AI rates pictures on sharpness, noise, emotion, and whether eyes are closed to decide which to keep and which to suggest deleting. Here’s how Canon describes the new app:

Find your best photos, fast! Using AI technology, Photo Culling will suggest your best photos, help save you time sorting through photos and space on your device so you can continue capturing all of your special moments. Based off of 4 key factors: sharpness, noise, emotion and closed eyes you can now find the photos worth saving and delete the rest. Plus, you are in total control of which photos you would like to keep and which to delete.

The app just supports photos taken from your iPhone’s camera. More features include:

Similar Culling – group similar photos and find your best ones

Whole Culling – find your best overall photo

Unique photo scores – receive personalized photo scores for all of your photos

Set the parameters – you decide what factors are most important in determining the photo score

Option to search for photos by date

Dark mode compatibility

Delete duplicate, blurry or low-quality photos

You are in total control – once you receive your processed results the decision is yours if you want to keep the photos or delete

Shows your total phone storage

Cannon is offering a free 3-day trial and then the app runs $2.99/month or $14.99/year. Photo Culling for iPhone is a free download from the App Store.

You can read more about Photo Culling for iPhone on Canon’s website.

