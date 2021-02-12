Canon launches ‘Photo Culling’ iPhone app to intelligently keep your best photos and delete the rest

- Feb. 12th 2021 5:58 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Canon is out with its take on a duplicate photo removal tool for specifically made for iPhone. But this one goes beyond just a duplicate finder. The idea with the new Photo Culling app is to use AI to easily find and keep your best photos while being able to quickly delete the rest.

iPhone cameras keep getting better and that means it’s easier and easier for your photo library to rapidly grow. Canon is throwing its hat into the image organization ring with its new Photo Culling iPhone app to offer a smart solution to cleaning up your photo library.

Photo Culling’s AI rates pictures on sharpness, noise, emotion, and whether eyes are closed to decide which to keep and which to suggest deleting. Here’s how Canon describes the new app:

Find your best photos, fast! Using AI technology, Photo Culling will suggest your best photos, help save you time sorting through photos and space on your device so you can continue capturing all of your special moments. Based off of 4 key factors: sharpness, noise, emotion and closed eyes you can now find the photos worth saving and delete the rest. Plus, you are in total control of which photos you would like to keep and which to delete.

The app just supports photos taken from your iPhone’s camera. More features include:

  • Similar Culling – group similar photos and find your best ones
  • Whole Culling – find your best overall photo
  • Unique photo scores – receive personalized photo scores for all of your photos
  • Set the parameters – you decide what factors are most important in determining the photo score
  • Option to search for photos by date
  • Dark mode compatibility
  • Delete duplicate, blurry or low-quality photos
  • You are in total control – once you receive your processed results the decision is yours if you want to keep the photos or delete
  • Shows your total phone storage

Cannon is offering a free 3-day trial and then the app runs $2.99/month or $14.99/year. Photo Culling for iPhone is a free download from the App Store.

You can read more about Photo Culling for iPhone on Canon’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Canon

Canon

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.