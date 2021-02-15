Mophie recently launched its latest multi-device wireless charger that’s aimed at Apple users. Notably, the Charging Stand+ comes with a focus on versatility while keeping the price below what we normally see from reputable brands. We’ve been testing out the Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ to find out the pros and cons of this iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger. Follow along for all the details, including a 25% off deal.

I think the most interesting aspect of the new Charging Stand+ from Mophie is the blend of features and materials to get to a compelling $80 price point (on sale at the time of writing for $60). That’s a solid discount from the $140 Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand or $150 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat.

The same is true of other multi-device wireless chargers from Belkin, Satechi, Nomad, etc. that usually run north of $100.

Specs

Compatible with iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch (and any Qi-enabled phone)

15W max output for wireless stand (works in portrait and landscape)

10W max output for wireless pad

5W output for USB-A port

Charges through cases up to 3mm thick

Apple Watch adapter included (bring your own Apple Watch charger) Two mounting location options on the back of the charger

Smooth, dark gray fabric finish

Rubberized underside and stand charger ledge for grip

Build & Materials

Even though the Mophie Charging Stand+ is one of the more affordable options in its multi-device lineup, it still features a solid build with nice touches that you find on Mophie’s more expensive chargers.

The majority of the Charging Stand+ is made up of a smooth and soft dark gray fabric that looks good and won’t scratch your devices. On the left is the indentation for AirPods (fits both AirPods and AirPods Pro charging cases).

Meanwhile, the stand wireless charger features the same gray fabric with a slim rubberized border and a rubber ledge to keep your iPhone in place. A larger rubber ledge is also included in the box for smaller iPhones (or other Qi-enabled smartphones).

The bottom of the Wireless Charging Stand+ is made from black plastic, same for the Apple Watch charger adapter. We’ll dive deeper into this below but going for the bring your own Apple Watch charger + the included adapter is no doubt the key for Mophie keeping the price more affordable. This approach is used by lots of no-name wireless chargers, but it’s nice to see a better overall build quality with the Charging Stand+.





You also get a better warranty with Mophie including two-year coverage.

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ in use

Pros

In my time with the Mophie Charging Stand+, I’ve really liked the versatility it offers. With many multi-device chargers that have a fixed Apple Watch charger at the back, they often block two phones from being charged at the same time.

Since the Apple Watch charger adapter can be placed in the middle or on the left of the Charging Stand+, that means you can opt to charge two phones plus Apple Watch simultaneously or juice up iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time.

I also like having both a stand and pad wireless charger available, which makes this nice for desktops, nightstands, kitchens, etc. when you want easy access to view and use your iPhone while it’s charging. And Mophie’s built-in support for both portrait and landscape charging with the wireless stand is a valuable add.

Cons

As you’ve already realized, the biggest downside here that you need to bring your own Apple Watch charger. But it’s not just the face value of that but also about if you’re ok with having your Apple Watch charging cable behind the Charging Stand+.

Mophie does include a velcro cable tie in the box so you can keep it pretty tidy, but it is something to consider:

Side rant: This isn’t a Mophie issue, but too bad it seems like Apple’s MFi program doesn’t allow for black Apple Watch chargers to be a thing.

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ wrap-up

Overall, I think the new Mophie Charging Stand+ is a great new option between going for a budget no-name multi-device charger and spending $100-$200 on higher-end chargers.

As long as you’re good with bringing your own Apple Watch charger and don’t mind two cables on the back instead of one, you’re getting a solid product with nice versatility from a reputable brand.

The Mophie Charging Stand+ normally retails for $79.95 but is 25% off from February 15 through the 17th at 11:59 p.m. MT (no discount code needed). That puts the sale price at just $59.96.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: