Mophie’s latest multi-device charger supports iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for $80

Mophie is out today with its newest multi-device charger for Apple devices. The Wireless Charging Stand+ includes spots for charging two devices wirelessly along with a wired USB port on the back and included Apple Watch charger mount – all for $80.
Mophie’s Wireless Charging Stand+ is the latest entry to the company’s lineup of multi-device chargers aimed at Apple devices.
The charger offers some nice flexibility and a relatively affordable price point at $79.99. That’s compared to the $140 price of the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand or $150 for the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. It looks like the bring your own Apple Watch charger approach + the included Apple Watch adapter really makes a difference in making this new charger more affordable.
Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ highlights:
- The wireless charging stand+ is compatible with Qi-enabled phones
- Engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power to the stand
- Can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode
- Charges through lightweight cases up to 3mm thick
- Includes an Apple Watch adapter; all you need to charge your Apple Watch is the magnetic charger
- The dark fabric finish easily fits with any décor
As for power output it offers 15W for the wireless stand, 10W for the wireless pad, and 5W for the USB-A port on the rear.
The new Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ is available now direct from the company.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.