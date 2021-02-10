Mophie’s latest multi-device charger supports iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for $80

Mophie is out today with its newest multi-device charger for Apple devices. The Wireless Charging Stand+ includes spots for charging two devices wirelessly along with a wired USB port on the back and included Apple Watch charger mount – all for $80.

Mophie’s Wireless Charging Stand+ is the latest entry to the company’s lineup of multi-device chargers aimed at Apple devices.

The charger offers some nice flexibility and a relatively affordable price point at $79.99. That’s compared to the $140 price of the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand or $150 for the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. It looks like the bring your own Apple Watch charger approach + the included Apple Watch adapter really makes a difference in making this new charger more affordable.

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ highlights:

The wireless charging stand+ is compatible with Qi-enabled phones

Engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power to the stand

Can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode

Charges through lightweight cases up to 3mm thick

Includes an Apple Watch adapter; all you need to charge your Apple Watch is the magnetic charger

The dark fabric finish easily fits with any décor

As for power output it offers 15W for the wireless stand, 10W for the wireless pad, and 5W for the USB-A port on the rear.

The new Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ is available now direct from the company.





