Apple debuts new ‘Shared Values’ webpage telling the stories of individual employees

Apple has published a new “Shared Values” webpage today as part of its “Jobs at Apple” website. The new page tells the stories of Apple employees across various teams, including Apple Retail, Operations, Machine Learning, and more.

Apple explains on the website:

The values we share at Apple inspire the work we share with everyone. At Apple, we’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. Each of us contributes to that effort in our own way, bringing a passion for what we do best and what we believe matters most. As you’ll see from these conversations, our stories are all different, yet each shows what’s possible when personal and professional values align.

On the webpage, Apple includes interviews with various Apple employees:

Nafisah, Apple Store Manager Chris, Machine Learning/AI Engineering Manager Jennifer, Operations Program Manager Brian, Engineering Manager

For example, the interview with Chris offers some really interesting derails on what it’s like to work at Apple as someone who is legally blind.

There’s a historical commitment here to accessibility, which holds true today. Leadership makes major financial investments in support of this work. It’s less about quarterly profits and more about what’s right — and what’s a human right.

From the interview with Brian:

For me, it was pretty clear. Apple was and is driven by people focused on the user experience. We ask what’s right. And not just for our products, but also for our practices. We’re responsible. About the environment, suppliers, and privacy, among other important issues. People can trust Apple with their information. Our work protects customers’ privacy and gives them control over their own data. I’m really proud I have a role in making that happen. In 15 years at Apple, my work hasn’t compromised my values.

One fun fact from Apple: all of the artwork on this new “Shared Values” website was illustrated on iPad. You can check it out for yourself right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: