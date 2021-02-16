Apple will soon be able to repair iPhone 12’s rear glass without replacing the entire device

When an iPhone or other Apple device experiences hardware failures, Apple technicians perform an analysis of the device to determine whether it can be easily repaired or if the device must be entirely replaced. However, the company will soon be able to repair things like Face ID sensors and even cracked rear glass on iPhone 12 models without replacing the device.

In an internal memo sent to Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP) obtained by MacRumors, Apple today informed that technicians will have access to a new method that allows them to repair more parts of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 without the need for a replacement unit.

According to the memo, the new “iPhone Rear System” will allow Apple to replace the logic board, Face ID sensors, and even the rear glass of an iPhone. Right now, if you take an iPhone with one of these issues to Apple, the company will only give you the option of replacing the device with a new one.

The only components that will not be eligible for a same-unit repair are basically the cameras, which still require a replacement unit. Although the display is also not replaceable with this new method, Apple can already provide a new display without having to replace the entire iPhone.

If a customer has an iPhone 12 mini with cracked rear glass, for example, technicians will be able to replace the entire rear portion of the device, with the new enclosure affixed to the original display and rear camera. For this reason, the customer’s display and rear camera must be free of damage or functional failures in order for their device to qualify for this same-unit repair method, according to Apple.

This will likely reduce the time for repairs at Apple Stores and AASPs as sometimes consumers have to wait a few days before receiving the replacement unit, while some repairs can be handled in-store. The company claims this is part of its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of the product it sells.

Apple says that the new repair method will be available in all countries where the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are sold. At least for now, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not eligible for same-unit repairs.

