Deals: M1 Mac mini falls to new low, iPhone 11/Pro $640 off, PNY storage sale, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at $99 off, upwards of $640 in savings on iPhone 11/Pro models, and a PNY storage Gold Box sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 Mac mini falls to all-time low

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 256GB for $600. Usually fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, is $49 under our previous mention, and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

As Apple’s first desktop machine powered by its new M1 chip, the latest Mac mini features the same compact design as previous models, but with “up to 3x faster CPU performance and up to 6x better graphics.” On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, dual USB 3.0 slots, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet to complete the package.

Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models

Verizon Wireless is currently taking up to $640 off Apple’s lineup of iPhone 11 models. Headlining here is the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for as low as $12 per month. There are both 24- and 30-month plans available here. Usually fetching $999, you’d pay anywhere between $33 or $41 per month depending on the contact with today’s offer saving you the full $640 and marking one of the best prices since the holidays.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more.

Amazon 1-day PNY storage sale from $13

Amazon is offering up to 24% off PNY memory cards and flash drives. One standout is the PNY 128GB Elite-X V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $18. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

Ideal for some quick and affordable extra storage for smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, and more, it sports speeds up to 100MB/s. This Class 10 U3 memory card has an “included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices” as well.

