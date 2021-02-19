Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch from $150, Brydge iPad Pro Keyboards $160, more

Closing out the week, Friday’s best deals are headlined by a selection of refurbished Apple Watch models starting at $150. You’ll also find deals on Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboards from $160 and a collection of Apple accessories in Anker’s latest sale from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch deals start at just $150

Woot is discounting a selection of Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition starting at $150. Headlining is the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular Model at $260, which is down from its original $529 going rate and marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164 feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone as well as integration with Apple Fitness+ and more.

Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboards from $160

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is currently offering its 12.9 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $170. Down from $230, you’re saving 26% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen since November. You can also score the 11-inch model for $160, down from its $200 going rate. Whether you’re rocking the latest 12.9 or 11-inch iPad Pro, or even Apple’s new iPad Air, this wireless keyboard will elevate the typing experience. Alongside being machined out of aluminum, there’s a built-in trackpad, backlit keys, and 12-month battery life. Plus, Brydge just rolled out new multi-touch features to enhance the experience.

Anker’s latest sale has deals from $10

Friday has arrived and so has Anker’s latest sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of iPhone chargers, Mac accessories, and more. Headlining is the Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $46. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in over two months.

Anker’s USB-C hub features a compact design that connects right to your MacBook Air or Pro. Available in a matching aluminum design, it brings seven ports into the mix including SD card readers, a 5K60Hz HDMI output, dual USB-A slots, and two USB-C ports. There’s also support for 100W passthrough charging, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Definitive Technology BP9060 Review: Expandable towers with huge sound [Video]

Review: Drop Panda Boom Mic turns audiophile Bluetooth headphones into a gaming headset [Video]

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: