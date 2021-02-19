Season two of Apple TV+ comedy ‘Mythic Quest’ debuts on May 7

As part of its Television Critics Association presentation today, Apple announced that one of its popular comedy series Mythic Quest will return for a second season. The new instalment of Mythic Quest will premiere on May 7.

The first season of Mythic Quest centered around a video game company developing a new expansion for their hit massively-multiplayer game. The show was well received by critics and viewers. The second season follows the team as they set to work on their next expansion.

Apple renewed Mythic Quest ahead of its season one release last year. Like most of Hollywood, production on Mythic Quest season two was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show managed to resume filming in fall of 2020, and is now almost ready to air.

Also today, Apple showed first glimpses at upcoming dramas ‘Physical’, ‘The Mosquito Coast’ and ‘Lisey’s Story’. Physical and Lisey’s Story will debut on the streaming service in the summer; seven-part thriller The Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux arrives on April 30.

