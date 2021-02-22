Monday’s best deals: Anker iPhone accessories from $13, 16-inch MacBook Pro $349 off, more

A new week has arrived, and we’ve rounded up all of the day’s best deals headlined by a new Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. That’s alongside $349 off Apple’s latest 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro and Beats Studio3 ANC Headphones at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker kicks off week with deals from $13

Anker is back to kick off the week today with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront on a variety of smartphone essentials, Mac accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining here is the Anker Nano PowerPort III 18W USB-C Charger for $14. Usually fetching $20, it recently dropped to $17, with today’s offer saving you up to 30% and marking the best we’ve seen since September.

Anker’s Nano PowerPort III delivers 18W of USB-C charging to help refuel smartphones, headphones, and other accessories in your everyday carry. Its compact design ensures it won’t take up much space in your bag and clocks in at a fraction of Apple’s official offering.

Save $349 on Apple’s latest 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,450. Down from its usual $2,799 going rate, you’re saving $349 here, with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date as well as the lowest since the holidays.

With Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard at the center of the experience, 16-inch MacBook Pro packs 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU to help you tackle various workloads. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the Touch Bar and its new physical escape key. This is a notable powerhouse for those who need a new machine ahead of the rumored M1 refresh.

Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones fall to $200

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones for $200. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll pay at Best Buy right now, today’s offer amounts to 43% in savings, matches our previous mention from back in October, and is the best discount since. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge alongside “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for those noisy times at home where you could use a hand to get some work done. There’s also the inclusion of Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing.

