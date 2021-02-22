Netflix announces new feature to automatically download shows and movies based on your tastes

Netflix has announced a new “Downloads for You” feature for its iOS and Android applications. The company says that this feature will automatically download recommended TV shows or movies to your device “based on your tastes,” and it’s thankfully completely opt-in.

The feature is rolling out today on Android and will begin testing on iOS soon.

The company touts this feature as an expansion of its Smart Downloads feature, which it introduced three years ago as a way to automatically download the next episode of a TV show you’re watching. “Downloads for You” takes this to the next level.

The announcement post explains:

Today we’re launching Downloads For You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes. Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you.

The feature will begin testing on iOS soon, and this is how you’ll be able to opt-in once it rolls out:

Go to the Downloads tab and toggle on Downloads For You. Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) and click Turn On. The more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you.

There’s no timetable on when this feature will roll out to all iPhone and iPad users, but it is available globally on Android starting today. What do you think of this feature? Will you enable it on your iPhone or iPad when it launches? Let us know down in the comments!

