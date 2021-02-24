Apple debuts new ‘Ethics and Compliance’ webpage with details on conduct policies and more

Apple this week introduced a new “Ethics and Compliance” webpage on its official website that highlights some of the company’s policies created to ensure that its business conduct complies with the law.

On the webpage, which was quietly launched within Apple’s main website, the company details how it ensures compliance at Apple, the conduct of company business policies, and how they conduct independent assessments to guarantee that these policies are effective among employees.

Apple conducts business ethically, honestly, and in full compliance with the law. We believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple’s success as making the best products in the world. Our Business Conduct and Compliance policies are foundational to how we do business and how we put our values into practice every day.

Apple says that all employees need to make sure that they have read and understood Apple’s policies before joining the company, and also again each year. At the same time, the website states that Apple has teams focused on business conduct and political, antitrust, health, and anti-corruption compliance.

There are also links to PDF files that detail how the company ensures compliance for each of these topics, which also includes Apple’s responsibility for human rights and environmental protection in its supply chains.

We conduct internal and third-party independent assessments of our programs to ensure they are effective. We make changes to our policies and our training to reflect emerging trends. Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer provides regular updates to the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors.

You can access the new “Ethics and Compliance” webpage and find more information about it on Apple’s official website.

