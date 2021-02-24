Deals: Official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15, Anker MagSafe Charger $21, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a collection of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $15. You’ll also find various accessories in Anker’s latest sale, including its new MagSafe Charger at $16, as well as a rare price cut on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15. Today’s offers are undercutting our previous mentions and matching the best prices we’ve seen in most cases, if not marking new all-time lows altogether.

Across the board, you’ll find nearly all of the official cases on sale, ranging from its more affordable silicone offerings to premium leather covers and more. So whether you’re looking to mix up the style of your handset or improve performance with a smart battery case, there are plenty of options to choose from. Check out our review of the lineup here and then shop all of the cases here.

Anker’s new MagSafe Charger falls to $21

Anker is back today with another batch of deals via its official Amazon storefront. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe Wireless Charger for $21. Down from $24, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts to date.

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet.

Score rare discounts on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s Space Gray Mac and iPad peripherals headlined by the Magic Keyboard with Number Pad at $136. Down from its $149 going rate, today’s offer comes within $6 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve tracked since November. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a built-in numeric keypad and sleek Space Gray colorway. Based around the latest iteration of the brand’s scissor key switches, this is a great option for pairing with your Mac or iPad. You’ll also be able to count on a Lightning port to refuel the rechargeable battery.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Kiyo Pro Review: Is this the best camera for streaming and video calls? [Video]

Definitive Technology BP9060 Review: Expandable towers with huge sound [Video]

Review: Drop Panda Boom Mic turns audiophile Bluetooth headphones into a gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: