Apple begins showing repairability index for iPhones and Macs in France

Apple surprisingly began to show a repair index for devices like the iPhone and Mac in the Apple Store app and the Apple Online Store in France this week. Users can now get a better idea of how easy it is to repair that device before buying it.

As reported by MacGeneration, the index is related to local regulations set by the Minister of Ecological Transition. There are five different criteria used to determine the index for each device, which include ease of disassembly and availability of parts needed for repair.

From MacGeneration, translated to English:

the availability of documentation (for repair, use and maintenance as well as the period during which this information is made available);

disassembly (how easily it is done, how easy it is to access parts, what tools are required, how the parts are fixed in the device);

spare parts (duration of availability and delivery times);

the price of spare parts (compared to new);

the available software updates, the offer of remote technical assistance free of charge and the possibility of resetting your device in a software way.

iPhone 12 mini scored 6/10 on the repairability index, while iPhone 11 scored 4.6/10. As for the Macs, the new M1 MacBook Air got a score of 6.5/10, and the M1 MacBook Pro got 5.6/10. According to the report, such information has also become mandatory in France due to environmental issues as a way to fight against waste.

Unfortunately, as this relates to French legislation, it’s unlikely that Apple will adopt a similar index in other countries — which honestly would be a great idea. What do you think of this index? Let us know in the comments below.

