Fayette Mall Apple Store moving to The Summit at Fritz Farm

Lexington, Kentucky’s Apple Store is headed for greener pastures. Apple Fayette Mall will close from February 26 and move to a brand new space in The Summit at Fritz Farm on March 1 at 11:00 a.m.

The Summit at Fritz Farm is a modern outdoor shopping center less than 1 mile south of Fayette Mall on Nicholasville Road. The development features a public square, housing, dozens of shops and restaurants, and soon, Apple.

Leaving a decade-old indoor store at Fayette Mall, Apple’s new space will connect to the outdoors with tall windows that bring in natural light. The store is located near the intersection of Finn Way and Marion in The Summit at Fritz Farm, across from J. Alexander’s Restaurant.

Why the move? Apple doesn’t reveal its property selection criteria, but the company occasionally moves stores out of declining malls or to centers with greater potential. The new store will certainly offer a better experience than an indoor mall can accommodate. You can expect to see a design inspired by other recent Apple Stores like Apple Old Orchard in Illinois.

COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, and Apple Stores in Kentucky are currently operating as Express storefronts. When in-store shopping resumes, you can schedule an appointment to Shop with a Specialist and explore the space.

