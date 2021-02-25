Target launching new ‘Apple shopping destinations’ in stores and online

Target is planning to expand its focus on Apple products. The retailer announced today that it will open “Apple shopping destination” experiences in retail stores around the United States, while also overhauling the experience of buying Apple products from the Target website.

Here’s how Target describes the new Apple shopping destinations in its retail stores:

The new shopping destination offers an even easier way to shop for Apple products at Target by bringing these products and accessories together in one space that has been designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations and knowledgeable Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

The featured image above is a rendering of the new Apple shopping experience coming to Target stores. As you can see, it bears design similarities to Apple’s own retail stores with bright lighting and product displays. It’s also similar to the experience currently available in many Best Buy locations.

The new Apple shopping features will roll out to 17 Target stores this month, and the retailer plans to expand to more locations throughout the remainder of 2021.

T2180 (Monticello, MN)

T0324 (San Jose, CA)

T1397 (Oklahoma City, OK)

T2516 (Allen, TX)

T1766 (Hurst, TX)

T1797 (Austin, TX)

T1032 (Irving, TX)

T1354 (San Antonio, TX)

T0687 (Gainesville, FL)

T1790 (Orlando, FL)

T1820 (Clearwater, FL)

T2848 (Miami, FL)

T1159 (North Wales, PA)

T2764 (Newark, DE)

T1266 (Woburn, MA)

T1532 (Nashua, NH)

T1915 (Latham, NY)

In addition to the new physical retail experience, Target is also overhauling the experience of shopping for Apple products online. The new Apple storefront is live today on Target’s website, and it aggregates all of Apple’s products into a central location with details on pricing, warranties, and more.

In a statement to CNBC, Apple said that it looks forward to “continuing to work with Target on exciting new ways to serve customers in-store and online.”

Currently, Target does not sell Mac computers in store or online. It doesn’t appear that this will change as part of this new partnership, with Target’s focus remaining on products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod mini.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: