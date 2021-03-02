Apple TV+ gives order to ‘Roar’ original series, a ‘female-driven anthology’

Apple TV+ has ordered a new anthology series entitled Roar starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie. Apple announced the new series in a press release this morning.

The order for Roar is the first to come under Mensch and Flahive’s overall deal with Apple. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple TV+ shows and movies in our detailed guide below.

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Roar," a new anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables that will star Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie; and more to be announced soon. Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch ("GLOW"), and based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, "Roar" is a collection of eight half-hour genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view. The series is the first to be released under Mensch and Flahive's overall deal with Apple. In addition to starring, Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari via Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss will executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Flahive and Mensch will create, showrun and serve as executive producers. Theresa Park will serve as executive producer for her Per Capita Productions and author Cecelia Ahern will executive produce through Greenlight Go. "Roar" will be produced for Apple by Endeavor Content. "Roar" will join a growing lineup of Apple Original anthology series including the Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD and NAACP Image Award-nominated "Little America." The new series will also make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside highly anticipated female-led Apple Originals including "Physical," a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman, and starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne that will premiere this summer; "The Last Thing He Told Me," starring Julia Roberts, and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave; "High Desert," from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; "Lessons in Chemistry," starring and executive produced by Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by written by Susannah Grant; the second season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG award-winning and Golden Globe Award-nominated series "The Morning Show"; the second season of NAACP Image Award-winning "Truth Be Told," from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson; and more.

