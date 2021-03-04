Apple TV+’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ earns 10 Annie Award nominations; Billie Eilish doc sets new viewer record
Apple TV+ continues to grow. The Golden Globe-nominated Wolfwalkers animation has earned 10 Annie Award nominations, including Best Animated Feature. Stillwater, another Apple TV+ series, also landed a nomination for Best Preschool Series. Apple has also detailed some viewership numbers for its recent Billie Eilish documentary.
According to Apple, in over a year, the company’s original series and films have won 74 awards and earned 287 nominations across its original programming.
Here are the 10 Annie Award nominations for Wolfwalkers by Apple TV+:
- Best Animated Feature – Independent
- Best FX – Feature
- Best Character Animation – Feature
- Best Character Design – Feature
- Best Direction – Feature
- Best Music – Feature
- Best Production Design – Feature
- Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Best Voice Acting – Feature
- Best Writing – Feature
But not only Wolfwalkers is to be celebrated. As reported by Deadline, Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry that premiered last Friday is Apple’s biggest hit title for young adult audiences so far across its slate of films and TV series.
The doc drew a record-breaking 33% new viewers to the service. Nearly half of the film’s audience came from outside the US and was No. 1 among young adults across the globe, including the UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Russia, the Netherlands, France, and more.
It’s not usual for Apple to release Apple TV+ numbers, so while the company says Billie Eilish’s documentary broke a record, it’s unclear how many people watched it.
