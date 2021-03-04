Apple TV+’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ earns 10 Annie Award nominations; Billie Eilish doc sets new viewer record

- Mar. 4th 2021 6:43 am PT

0

Apple TV+ continues to grow. The Golden Globe-nominated Wolfwalkers animation has earned 10 Annie Award nominations, including Best Animated Feature. Stillwater, another Apple TV+ series, also landed a nomination for Best Preschool Series. Apple has also detailed some viewership numbers for its recent Billie Eilish documentary.

According to Apple, in over a year, the company’s original series and films have won 74 awards and earned 287 nominations across its original programming.

Here are the 10 Annie Award nominations for Wolfwalkers by Apple TV+:

  • Best Animated Feature – Independent
  • Best FX – Feature
  • Best Character Animation – Feature
  • Best Character Design – Feature
  • Best Direction – Feature
  • Best Music – Feature
  • Best Production Design – Feature
  • Best Storyboarding – Feature
  • Best Voice Acting – Feature
  • Best Writing – Feature

But not only Wolfwalkers is to be celebrated. As reported by Deadline, Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry that premiered last Friday is Apple’s biggest hit title for young adult audiences so far across its slate of films and TV series.

The doc drew a record-breaking 33% new viewers to the service. Nearly half of the film’s audience came from outside the US and was No. 1 among young adults across the globe, including the UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Russia, the Netherlands, France, and more.

It’s not usual for Apple to release Apple TV+ numbers, so while the company says Billie Eilish’s documentary broke a record, it’s unclear how many people watched it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author