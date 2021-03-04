TikTok introduces new Q&A feature, similar to Instagram’s question box

TikTok continues to add new features for its users as the social network grows. The company today introduced a new Q&A feature, which lets the audience send questions to content creators — similar to what Instagram does with the Question Box in Stories.

The announcement was made today in a blog post on the TikTok website. Instead of just writing a comment on TikTok videos, users can now submit questions in a section made just for that. This will make it easier for content creators to find and answer questions on their videos, the company says.

Questions and answers are a big part of conversations on TikTok. Viewers ask questions to learn more about a creator and dive deeper into content, and creators answer audience questions to connect directly with their communities. […] In videos, users will be able to designate their comments as Q&A questions, which are then labeled as questions in the comments section.

TikTok Q&A — as the feature is officially called — has its own inbox for content creators, and they will be able to answer questions via a simple text or even with a new video. Just like on Instagram, TikTok Q&A also works with live videos. A new button for asking questions can be found within the comments section of TikTok videos.

The new Q&A feature is being rolled out today with the latest version of the TikTok app to all users registered as Creators. Q&A is disabled by default, so be sure to turn it on in TikTok’s settings if you want to try out this new feature. You can download TikTok for free on the App Store.

