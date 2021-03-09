How to make a WhatsApp audio/video call on the Mac

WhatsApp launched last week the ability to make calls on its Mac app version. For those who rely on WhatsApp to communicate with family members, coworkers, and friends, it’s now easier than ever to do so. Here’s how to make a call on the service with a Mac.

Before anything else, make sure of these three things:

You must have the most recent WhatsApp app version on your Mac

Your Mac must be running macOS 10.13 High Sierra or newer

You’ll need to have an audio output device, microphone, and camera connected to your Mac for calls. Video calling isn’t supported on devices without a camera

WhatsApp suggests a headset for the best audio quality. You can use the AirPods or any other headset you have at home.

Making a video or audio call

Open the individual chat with the contact you’d like to call

Click the Video Call icon on the right top corner of the screen

During the call, you can mute or unmute your microphone by clicking the microphone icon or turn your camera off or on by clicking the camera icon. To end a call, click “End” call.

Switching between voice and video calls

While on a voice call with a contact, you can request to switch to a video call. The contact you’re voice calling can choose to click “OK” or “Switch” to switch the call or “Cancel” to decline.

Hover over the Camera icon during the call

Click the Camera icon

The voice call will switch to a video call if your contact accepts the switch

Remember that for now, you can only make audio or video calls with a single contact. WhatsApp is working to deliver the best experience with this new function on the Mac app, but it has promised to release an updated version with the possibility to make group calls.

Remember that all calls and messages sent on WhatsApp have end-to-end encryption.

