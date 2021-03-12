Deals: Apple Watch SE from $259, official iPhone 11 cases starting at $16, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by new 2021 lows on Apple Watch SE models from $259. That’s on top of discounts on official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $16 and these elago MagSafe Charging Trays from $21. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE falls to lowest prices of the year

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models starting at $259. With a variety of styles included in the sale, you’ll also find both GPS and cellular models as well. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular style with Navy Sport Loop band at $329. Down from its usual $359 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, comes within $9 of our previous mention, and is the best since late December.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swimproof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. However, you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here.

Official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $16

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $16. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case at $25. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $25.

Apple’s official leather cases have long been a favorite for those looking to protect their iPhone without ditching a more premium look and feel. Comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather, this cover is complemented by machined aluminum buttons and a microfiber lining inside for some added protection.

elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays start at $21

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS MagSafe Charging Tray Duo for $22. Down from its $28 going rate that you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the first discount we’ve seen.

elago’s new MS Charging Tray Duo lives up to its name with space to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. The silicone accessory has room to slot in an official MagSafe and Apple Watch charger, as well as a divot to rest AirPods or your keys in.

