Incase is out with the new Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro. Coming to Apple stores and more, it has a perforated, two-layer design for solid protection, dual-function lanyard, and antimicrobial treatment. Read on for a hands-on look.

The Reform Sport Case has a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch Nike Sport Band. Along with the perforated design, the new AirPods Pro case features two-layers for full protection.

In addition to the neat look of the aesthetic, Incase says it also means the case is easy to grip and can help dissipate heat.

The case comes with a removable, hybrid lanyard. It features the standard loop as well as clip to easily attach it to keyrings and more.

Incase has also added antimicrobial protection that “prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection.” As you’d expect, the new AirPods Pro case is compatible with wireless charging.

The Reform Sport Case is available at launch in black volt, blue, and black for $34.95 direct from Incase and soon at Apple and other retailers. Two more colors, gray tangerine and rose coral will be coming soon (shown below).

Update 3/12: We’ve gone hands-on with the blue Incase Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro to get a good feel for it. Here’s what we’ve found:

Really snug, precise fit The bottom is such a tight fit that you’ll probably want to decide if you want to keep the lanyard on or take it off before popping your AirPods Pro case in

Solid build with a hard plastic outer layer and softer rubber inside for shock absorption

Indented button on back convenient for resetting/repairing your AirPods

Pinhole on front to see the status light

Drop testing: I did about a dozen drops ranging from 2-6 feet on wood and concrete. The case held up really well, not showing any wear. In some of the drops, the case did pop open and an AirPod or both popped out in a couple of instances but that’s after the Reform case took the brunt of the fall.





Lanyard comes installed but is easily removable (probably a bit challenging to reinstall)

Plenty of room for even third-party Lightning cables to fit for wired charging

Wireless charging works just a good with the case on as without





The clip on the lanyard is quite handy, it easily attaches to keyrings but also straps and such inside bags

