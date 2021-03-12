Walt Disney World Resort has long offered a MagicBand wristband as an electronic pass, and has now announced an iPhone or Apple Watch MagicBand option.

Instead of purchasing Disney’s own NFC band, you will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass that is added to your Apple Wallet. You can then simply hold your iPhone or Apple Watch close to the readers to gain park entry, and charge refreshments and merchandise to your hotel room…

Disney says that the MagicMobile option will launch later this year.

The MagicBand, the colorful wristband guests wear at Walt Disney World Resort, makes each visit even simpler and more seamless. We’ve continued to invent and innovate, and soon, we’ll be debuting a new option: Disney MagicMobile service! Launching in phases starting later this year, Disney MagicMobile service is a convenient and contactless way to access MagicBand features like theme park entry through the power of your iPhone, Apple Watch or other smart device. Guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to their smart device’s digital wallet. It works like magic – most features will be available by just holding up your smart device near an access point, just like you do with a MagicBand. Disney MagicMobile service and its features will roll out first on Apple devices. Guests may choose to use Disney MagicMobile service or a MagicBand – pick whichever option works best for you during your visit. You can even use both and alternate between the two for added flexibility. We’ll also soon be introducing more MagicBands in trendy new colors and fun designs featuring favorite Disney characters and stories. Our existing digital room key feature will continue to be available specifically within the My Disney Experience app, which helps guests expedite their arrival by using online check-in service, going directly to their Disney Resort hotel room and using their phone to unlock their door.

The Wallet app continues to expand in functionality, supporting payment cards, loyalty cards, event tickets, public transit passes, airline boarding passes, hotel room keys, student ID cards, car keys, and more.

