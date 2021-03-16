GoPro’s new ‘Quik’ app brings powerful photo and video editing features to your iPhone

GoPro is out today with a big change to its iOS app. It’s now been transformed into “Quik” and has been redesigned to work with your photos and videos no matter if you took them with one of the company’s action cameras, your iPhone, or DSLR. Quik includes powerful, easy-to-use editing tools, themes, filters, and music along with a new “Mural” feature that automatically creates highlight videos from your favorite moments.

GoPro announced the news in a press release today:

At its core, Quik solves the “black hole” problem of your phone’s camera roll and ensures you’ll never lose track of your favorite photos and videos again. The next time you capture that special “keeper” photo or video, you can conveniently share it to the Quik app where it will be added to your own private “Mural” feed within the app. You can also share images that already exist in your phone’s camera roll, text threads or wherever your favorite images may be. If you share multiple photos or videos at once to Quik, they’ll be grouped together as an event and the app will produce a compilation highlight video beat-synced to music—which you can adjust to your liking, if desired.

GoPro says the revamped app works with photos and videos taken from “any modern phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs.”

Here are Quik’s key features:

Unlimited Importing of Your Favorite Photos and Videos: Import photos and videos from any phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs. Never lose track of your best shots, Quik makes it easy to enjoy them all in one app

Import photos and videos from any phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs. Never lose track of your best shots, Quik makes it easy to enjoy them all in one app Unlimited Cloud Backup (Available Later This Year): Every photo and video you post to your Quik mural feed will be backed up at its original quality

Every photo and video you post to your Quik mural feed will be backed up at its original quality Automatic Video Creation: Create impressive music-synced videos by simply selecting the photos and videos you want to include along with a song from the included library or your own

Create impressive music-synced videos by simply selecting the photos and videos you want to include along with a song from the included library or your own New GoPro Original Music: Choose from a growing list of royalty-free tracks curated in-house at GoPro or add your own music to your videos—all of which will automatically beat-sync to your videos

Choose from a growing list of royalty-free tracks curated in-house at GoPro or add your own music to your videos—all of which will automatically beat-sync to your videos Powerful Editing Tools: Adjust exposure, contrast, color, vibrancy; get creative with intuitive single and multi-clip video editing; add text, stickers and more

Adjust exposure, contrast, color, vibrancy; get creative with intuitive single and multi-clip video editing; add text, stickers and more New Video Speed Tool: Speed ramp your videos faster or slower and add super slo-mo and freeze frame segments at multiple points within in a single video clip

Speed ramp your videos faster or slower and add super slo-mo and freeze frame segments at multiple points within in a single video clip GoPro-Exclusive Filters: Use dozens of filters, including many optimized for natural environment “looks,” including snow, desert, water and more

Use dozens of filters, including many optimized for natural environment “looks,” including snow, desert, water and more Premium Themes: Choose from a growing list of sophisticated video edit themes, making it easy to give your videos a particular style or energy

Choose from a growing list of sophisticated video edit themes, making it easy to give your videos a particular style or energy Frame Grabbing: Extract photo still images from your videos

Extract photo still images from your videos Easy Social Sharing: Post directly to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more, or share via text or email

Quik is a free download for iPhone and iPad (Android too) with a $1.99/month or $9.99/year subscription to unlock the app’s full set of features including unlimited cloud backup.

If you happen to already be a GoPro $49.99/month subscriber, the full Quik app is included in that package.

Finally, GoPro is launching a new contest for the best Quik edits, check out the new challenge here.

