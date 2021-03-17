Flipboard app adds dynamic iOS 14 home screen widgets with curated headlines

Popular news and story app Flipboard for iPhone and iPad is out with new widgets for iOS 14. The dynamic widgets come in multiple sizes and can be curated to show headlines from four different Flipboard feeds.

Flipboard launched the new iOS/iPadOS 14 widgets for iPhone and iPad with the 4.2.99 app update available now. Notably, local news support has been added for another 1,000 cities in this release too.

Back to the redesigned widgets, they come in small, medium, large and by default will show headlines from the “For You” feed.

You can also choose to have the widgets populate stories from “Daily Edition,” “10 For Today,” or from “Flipboard Picks.”

The new Flipboard widget puts headlines from topics you follow right on your iOS Today Screen or Home Screen, making sure you don’t miss stories you care about. The widget is one of the most popular ways people access Flipboard, so for iOS14 we updated the design and made it more customizable for you.

Flipboard notes in a blog post that you can change the widget feed source in the app’s settings.

Open the Flipboard app Tap on your Profile Open settings by tapping on the gear icon on the top right Select “Widget Settings” and choose a content section.

Flipboard is a free download from the App Store.

