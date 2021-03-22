iPhone 13 rumored to use LPTO displays from Samsung with 120Hz support

Based on recent rumors, Apple will finally introduce new iPhone models later this year with 120Hz support. A new report from The Elec today corroborates that Apple is indeed moving to adopt new LTPO displays in the so-called iPhone 13, which will enable higher refresh rates and lower power consumption.

According to The Elec’s sources, Samsung Display will convert its lineup of OLED displays to LTPO, which are expected to be supplied to Apple sometime later this year. Samsung is currently the main supplier of OLED screens used in iPhones, so it makes sense that the South Korean company would adjust its production to meet Apple’s demands.

Samsung Display will convert its OLED line dedicated to its largest customer Apple into one that makes low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) within the first half of 2021, according to market research firm UBI Research.

LTPO displays are known for consuming less power than a regular OLED display, which is the main reason why Apple already uses this technology in the Apple Watch. LTPO also supports variable screen refresh rates, up to 120Hz — a feature that many users have been waiting for.

The report mentions that Samsung will finish converting its OLED display production to LTPO by the first half of 2021. Right now, Samsung Display can guarantee 30,000 LTPO OLED display substrates per month for Apple, which is a smaller number when compared to regular display production.

Samsung Display finished converting A3 into Y-Octa last year. Once the whole conversion to LTPO TFT is finished within the first half of 2021, the production capacity of line will be dropped to 70,000 substrates per month from the previous 105,000.

Earlier this month, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is bringing this new display technology to the higher-end models — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The analyst also believes that the new iPhones will feature significant camera enhancements and will keep the Lightning connector.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: