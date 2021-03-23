Apple launches new ‘Apple Teacher Portfolio’ and other tools for educators

Apple has announced today that it is launching Apple Teacher Portfolio, a new “professional learning recognition badge educators can earn through Apple Teacher Learning Center.” The company also has updates in store for the Everyone Can Create curriculum, Schoolwork, and Classroom apps.

Apple describes the new Apple Teacher Portfolio as a “recognition badge” that educators are able to learn through the Apple Teaching Learning Center. The process is self-paced and designed to help teachers implement different strategies:

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new recognition badge that educators can earn through Apple Teacher Learning Center, the self-paced professional learning platform. The free offering helps educators make the most of Apple technology through each phase of their lesson planning to help students activate prior knowledge, explore a topic more deeply, and apply understanding. With 21 templates and lesson ideas inspired by the Everyone Can Create project guides, educators can enhance their work with engaging everyday lessons for students, using apps like Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie.

The Everyone Can Create updates bring support for the latest features of iPad and apps such as iMovie, Clips, and GarageBand. This includes new features for the Drawing guide, Photos app integration, and deeper integration with GarageBand for podcasting.

Finally, Schoolwork and Classroom have both been updated with new remote learning-friendly features. Schoolwork has added the ability easily share projects with colleagues by exporting and importing them. There are also navigation improvements for quicker access to assignments.

The Classroom app now allows for teachers to remotely connect with students:

For the first time, the Classroom app will support learning beyond the walls of a school. Classroom has always connected students in the same physical space with their teachers, and soon teachers will be able to invite remote students to join a Classroom session. While connected, the same Classroom features that teachers are familiar with will enable them to guide students to specific apps, view their screen, and see a summary of their engagement.

Classroom for the Mac has also been rebuilt using Mac Catalyst, bringing the iPad experience to the Mac.

A refreshed design and enhanced smart groups give teachers a snapshot of students’ status at a glance, including whether they’re online, joining locally or remotely, using iPad or Mac, or whether a device has a depleted battery. All of this information is easy to access and read to help teachers maximize learning time.

Apple says that Apple Teacher Portfolio is available today through the Apple Teacher Learning Center. The Everyone Can Create guides are available as a free download on Apple Books, and new versions of both Schoolwork and Classroom are available in beta now through AppleSeed for IT.

