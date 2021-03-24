As we covered earlier this year, “Next” is an app that offers a new way to rediscover your music library through smart playlists. Sorcererhat, Next’s developer, has revamped its smart playlists with a variety of new options.

The #tbt function was introduced early this year in the app and every Thursday it reminds you of an Apple Music song you haven’t listened for a while. Sorcererhat now has six playlists available to listen to. Here they are:

Calm Down: Songs to relax after a long day. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

Songs to relax after a long day. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Celebrate Pride: Hits to celebrate pride today and every day. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

Hits to celebrate pride today and every day. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Made in Brazil: Hits from Brazilian artists that you definitely can’t miss. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

Hits from Brazilian artists that you definitely can’t miss. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Next #tbt: Every Thursday, Next remembers you about a song that you once loved. On this playlist, there are some songs that users shared with Sorcererhat, updated weekly. Subscribe to it on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. If you want to appear on the ‘Next #tbt’ playlist, you just have to share your forgotten song on social media quoting the developer Sorcererhat.

Every Thursday, Next remembers you about a song that you once loved. On this playlist, there are some songs that users shared with Sorcererhat, updated weekly. Subscribe to it on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Now Playing: All work and all play. Playlist curated by Sorcererhat and updated weekly. Subscribe to it on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

All work and all play. Playlist curated by Sorcererhat and updated weekly. Subscribe to it on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Pop Capsule: A pleasant trip to the past with these iconic pop songs. Subscribe to the playlist on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

Next is available on the App Store for $4.99 as a one-time purchase, but these playlists are available to anyone to check out.

Related

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: