‘Next’ music app updated with Throwback Thursday notifications for forgotten songs

Next is an app that offers a new way to rediscover your music library through smart playlists, and its latest update will make it even easier to remember the songs you forgot over time. The app now has Throwback Thursday notifications, so you can be reminded every week about songs you like.

With Next, users can find dozens of dynamic playlists that are generated based on the artists and genres you like. Next also has a playlist called “Forgotten Songs” featuring your favorite songs from the past, and now this playlist is part of the Throwback Thursday notifications.

Version 1.4.3 of the app brings a new option that sends you a notification every Thursday suggesting a song from the “Forgotten Songs” playlist. Users can even choose the time the notification will be sent.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic or just seeking classics, listening to old favorites is always a pleasant trip to the past. The playlist Forgotten Songs helps you browse and rediscover hits that you used to play a lot but got buried in your music library. And Next #tbt can send you a notification every Thursday remembering you about a song from your playlist.

A nice detail about the new Throwback Thursday notifications is that the app also shows the last time you listened to the suggested song, which makes everything even more nostalgic.

Next is available on the App Store for $4.99 as a one-time purchase. It’s worth mentioning that the app requires an Apple Music subscription or songs stored in the iOS Music app.

Don’t forget to check out the full review of the Next app here at 9to5Mac.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: