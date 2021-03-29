Leviton expands HomeKit lineup with new hub-less switches and dimmers

Leviton is out today with its second-gen Decora smart switches and dimmers that feature hub-less HomeKit support. The new lineup includes a 600W Dimmer, 15A Switch, Mini Plug-in Switch, and Mini-Plug-in Dimmer.

Leviton announced the new HomeKit-enabled switches and dimmers in a press release today. The company says the newest additions work without a hub like previous Decora smart home products and wirelessly pair with its “Anywhere Companions” that can expand smart home control. Both of those factors offer nice flexibility whether you’re just getting started with HomeKit lighting or wanting to expand your setup.

The second-gen Decora in-wall dimmer and switch also have a reduced depth so they’re easier to install in new or existing homes.

With a reduced product depth, Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices are easy to install in new construction or as a replacement for standard light switches and dimmers. For users seeking multi-location control, Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen supports hard-wired and wireless multi-location control options.

One of the big benefits of hardwired smart switches/dimmers like these is that you can use them with your existing bulbs and they’re also easy for guests to use as normal switches.

The new options with the second-gen Decora lineup are:

You can learn more about the second-gen Decora HomeKit-enabled lineup on Leviton’s landing page here.

