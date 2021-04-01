Casetify launches customizable MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 family

Device accessory company Casetify has introduced their first customizable MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 family. Casetify is well-known for their awesome collaborations with iconic brands as well as their highly customizable accessories. The new MagSafe cases are available in a variety of styles and have tons of options for making them your own.

Casetify’s new MagSafe cases are available in three different styles. There’s a simple clear case with a visible MagSafe magnet array, a more protective reinforced clear case, and a mirror finish case in three colors. You can customize all of these cases with any text you want in a bunch of different fonts and layouts. There are 16 different text colors you can choose from, as well as a rainbow option.

In addition to being customizable, Casetify’s MagSafe cases are antimicrobial, and the company says they will remain 99% germ-free. Casetify has also made the new MagSafe cases out of 50% recycled materials.

You can order one of these cases today from Casetify’s website for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. The mirror case is priced at $65 while the clear cases are priced at $70 for the standard model and $80 for the reinforced model. They start shipping in the fourth week of April.

