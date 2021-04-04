The Japanese supply chain blog Macotakara has shared images and video of what it claims is a dummy unit mockup of the iPhone 13 Pro. This mockup offers a closer look at the rumored redesigned notch, as well as design changes to the front-facing selfie camera.

iPhone 13 notch visualized

This iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit was likely created based on leaked schematics form supply chain sources. This type of information is regularly shared among accessory makers prior to Apple’s official announcement of a new iPhone.

The report says that the iPhone 13 Pro notch measures in at is 5.35 mm in height, compared to the 5.3 mm of the iPhone 12 Pro’s notch. In terms of width, the iPhone 13 Pro notch reportedly measures 26.8mm versus 34.83 mm on the iPhone 12 Pro. This means that iPhone 13 Pro notch will likely be smaller in terms of width, but slightly taller.

This is likely because of how Apple is moving the earpiece speaker to the top bezel on the iPhone 13, therefore slightly pushing everything further lower. This design change was first rumored last year for the iPhone 12 lineup, but it ultimately did not come to pass. Instead, the iPhone 12 features the same notch design as the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11.

The dummy unit obtained by Macotakara also shows that Apple is considering repositioning the front-facing camera from the right-hand side of the iPhone’s notch to the left-hand side. There’s no clear explanation for this change, but it could have something to do with the internal layout of the notch sensors.

Other than the smaller notch and relocated front-facing camera, there isn’t too much else to glean from this dummy unit. The iPhone 13 is expected to be very similar to the iPhone 12 in terms of design, with other under-the-hood changes such as display improvements and the possibility of Touch ID.

You can keep up with all of the latest iPhone 13 rumors in our full guide right here.







