Apple sets new Apple Watch Activity Challenges for Earth Day and International Dance Day

Apple has a pair of new Apple Watch Activity Challenges coming this month. In addition to the annual Earth Day Challenge, Apple is also launching a new International Dance Day Challenge for the first time. This comes after the launch of Apple Fitness+, which includes an entire category of dancing workouts.

Here are the details on the two challenges coming this month for Apple Watch users.

  • April 22, 2021: Earth Day Challenge: Let’s get out and celebrate the planet on Earth Day, April 22. Do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.
  • April 29, 2021: International Dance Day Challenge: Let’s groove! April 29 is International Dance Day. Earn this award by doing a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenges with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

Apple hasn’t yet published the animated stickers for the Dance Day Challenge, but you can find the Earth Day Challenge stickers below.

Conveniently, Apple launched its new Fitness+ workouts service back in December, providing Apple Watch users with a new way to fill their Activity Rings — including Dance workouts. Learn more about how to get started with Fitness+ in our full guide. The Dance workout type was first added to the Apple Watch as part of watchOS 7.

Apple Watch users will be notified about these two Activity Challenges prior to when they kick off. Will you be taking part in these challenges? Let us know down in the comments!

