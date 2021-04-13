All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at $100 off. That’s alongside $449 in savings on the previous-generation MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air is now down to a new all-time low at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,149. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is $50 under previous price cuts, and marks a new all-time low. Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here, as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard and upwards of 18-hour battery life. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review

Save $449 on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5/16GB/1TB for $1,550 in renewed condition. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $449 in savings, beats the current Amazon deal on a new condition model by $199, and marks the best price we’ve seen to date.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th-generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10 hours of battery life rounding out the notable features.

AirPods Pro fall to $200 at Amazon

Amazon currently offers Apple AirPods Pro for $200. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the third-best price this year.

AirPods Pro take everything that has made Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds popular improves them with active noise cancellation alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24 hours of playback.

