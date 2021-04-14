Poll: How much would you pay for a two-in-one HomePod and Apple TV box?

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a new smart home product that would combine an Apple TV and a HomePod, and add in a camera for FaceTime support. While the idea of this product sounds incredibly intriguing, the question on everyone’s mind is price…

There is already a market for these types of smart home theater products. One of the most popular options is the Roku Streambar, which is a smart soundbar that doubles as set-top box with the Roku interface. It retails for $129, putting it at the lower-end of the market.

At the higher-end of the market, you have things like the Sonos Arc and Bose Smart Soundbar 700. These products retail for upwards of $700, and they focus on combining high-end sound quality with voice control via platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Bloomberg’s report described Apple’s efforts as a product combining Apple TV and HomePod, plus adding a camera for FaceTime and HomeKit features. You’d essentially get an Apple TV and HomePod in one package:

The device’s other capabilities would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant. If launched, it would represent Apple’s most ambitious smart-home hardware offering to date.

9to5Mac’s Take

This product is clearly still in its early stages, but if it does come to fruition in the future, it certainly sounds like something that won’t be cheap. In fact, I personally think this ‘HomePod TV’ product will likely be at least $500.

The current Apple TV starts at $179, and before it was discontinued, the HomePod retailed for $299. Once you factor in things like the camera, the HomePod + Apple TV combo product gets even more expensive

What’s interesting is that this wouldn’t really solve any of the problems people have with the HomePod or Apple TV — especially since the number one complaint most people have about those products is the price. That being said, it would be a higher-end option for Apple fans searching for a quality smart soundbar.

There is also the possibility that Apple is able to satisfy both ends of the market by releasing a lower-priced Apple TV alongside this higher-end combo product.

What do you think? How much would you pay for a ‘HomePod TV’ smart speaker and streaming box combo? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

