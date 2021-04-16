As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by official Apple iPhone 11 cases from $14, as well as Anker iPhone essentials starting at $11 and Razer’s Kishi MFi iOS Controller Grip for $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $14

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases. Our top pick and the most affordable of the batch is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case for $14. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer amounts to 64% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best discount to date. This is also the lowest price of the year.

Covering your iPhone 11 in a soft, silicone design, this case adds some extra grip on top of protection against bumps, drops, and scrapes. There’s a soft microfiber lining on this inside as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen safe. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today.

Anker discounts iPhone essentials from $11

The workweek is coming to a close and Anker is back with its latest sale via its official Amazon storefront. With a collection of discounts on iPhone and Android accessories, projectors, and work-from-home gear, pricing starts at $11. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand at $34. Down from $40, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low.

This 2-in-1 stand streamlines your iPhone 12 charging setup with a 7.5W MagSafe-compatible mount at the top as well as a secondary 5W charger beneath. Perfect for topping off AirPods or another pair of earbuds while refueling your smartphone at the desk or nightstand.

Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gaming at $85

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $85. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on this version, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new low.

Whether you’re always playing the latest Apple Arcade titles or constantly diving into the world of Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max.

