Apple Original Film ‘Wolfwalkers’ wins five Annie Awards

The successful Apple Original ‘Wolfwalkers’ scores another win in an award ceremony, this time, the animated film won five Annie Awards, including Best Indie Feature and Best Direction.

‘Wolfwalkers’, which is one of the contents available on Apple TV+ that were nominated for this years Oscars, won its first Annie Awards from ASIFA-Hollywood on Friday night in the following categories:

Best Indie Feature;

Best Character Design;

Best Direction;

Best Production Design;

Best Voice Acting.

Including these awards, Apple has been honored with a total of 105 awards wins and 358 nominations to date, including two Academy Award nominations, since its debut just over a year ago.

The Annie Award wins for ‘Wolfwalkers’ follow Best Animated Feature nominations from the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Apple’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ is the latest film from three-time Oscar-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart, and co-produced by the award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions.

The film has won an AFI FEST prize and has been named best-animated film across multiple critics groups, including by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle, Chicago Film Critics Association, Hollywood Critics Association, International Film Society Critics, San Diego Film Critics Society, Toronto Film Critics Association, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists and more.

Learn more about ‘Wolfwalkers’ story:

Set in a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

You can stream ‘Wolfwalkers’ on Apple TV+ or watch it on selected theaters in the U.S. Learn more about all content available on Apple TV+ here.

