Apple TV+ nabs its first Oscar nominations for Greyhound and Wolfwalkers

Apple TV+ today secured its first Oscar nominations, with Wolfwalkers nominated for Best Animated Feature and Greyhound nominated for Best Sound.

Although Apple has missed out on recognition in major categories like Best Actor/Actress or Best Picture this year, its nomination for Wolfwalkers is substantial. Across the bevy of Hollywood critic awards shows, Wolfwalkers has been battling out against Pixar’s Soul, and both are seen as top contenders (although at the Oscars, it is rare for Pixar movies not to win).

As Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, it basically missed the Oscar period for 2020 and so 2021 is essentially Apple TV+’s first year to be considered for an Oscar. As far all streaming services fared, Netflix was once again dominant with 10 Oscar nominations for Mank.

The 93rd Oscars show will be held on April 25, where we will see if Apple can convert either of its two nominations into wins.

As Apple’s film slate grows, it will obviously be looking for more Oscars recognition. This year, it only had about ten eligible films for nominations. Over the course of 2021, Apple will debut Oscar contenders including The Sky Is Everywhere, Swan Song, CODA and more as part of its original movies releases.

