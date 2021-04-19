Bartender 4 menu bar utility updated with macOS Big Sur and M1 Mac support

The menu bar manager app Bartender 4 has just been updated with macOS Big Sur and M1 Macs support. The app gives the user control over the menu bar items, what’s displayed, and only showing the items when needed.

Bartender 4 was previously in beta test, and its final version has been released today. The app also brings new features and updates to its core abilities.

Bartender 4 gives you total control over your menu bar items (the icons at the right of your menu bar). It lets you hide any menu bar items you want but still quickly access them in a variety of ways, such as revealing your hidden menu bar items instantly when you mouse over the menu bar, or in its Bartender Bar beneath the menu bar, this is great if you have lots of menu bar items that wouldn’t fit easily in the menu bar itself. Speaking of lots of menu bar items, Bartender 4 also lets you reduce the amount of space between the menu bar items, allowing your space for more.

In this version, Bartender 4 introduces menu bars spacers, allowing the user to add spacers between groups of menu bar items that can be either just a configurable space, text, or even emoji.

The app also improves the user’s interaction with the menu bar items with new triggers when they need attention. Searchability has also improved in this version. It now has a Spotlight-like interface with fuzzy search to very quickly find.

Those who had the previous version of the app can save up to 50% off when buying Bartender 4. New users can have a four-week free trial and then buy the app for $15. You can download the app here.

